Lubov Voinov
Lubov Voinov

Clifton - Voinov, Lubov, 95 of Clifton, passed away on May 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Paul Voinov. Loving mother to Walter Voinov & his wife Mary and Nancy Zeevalk & her husband Frank. Devoted grandmother to Marc & his wife Nicole, Alex & his wife Monica, Kathleen & her husband Felix and Luba & her husband David. She is also survived by six great grandchildren.

Lubov was born in Ukraine and came to the United States in 1951 setting in Passaic before moving to Clifton in 1962. She was a seamstress for 25 years at Jackfin Industries in Passaic. She was a parishioner of Holy Ascension Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Clifton and a member of Ladies Auxiliary.

Funeral Service Private. Arrangements by Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton. www.marroccos.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
470 Colfax Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013-1624
(973) 249-6111
