Lubow Krawczuk
Lansdowne, PA - Lubow Krawczuk (nee Schewtschenko) 92 of Lansdowne, PA, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. She was born in Novo Kubansk, Russia and came to the United States in 1951 and settled in New York, NY before moving to Haledon in 1967. She was a former member of St. Michael's R.O. Cathedral in Paterson, NJ, St. Sergius R.O. Church in Valley Cottage, NY and a current member of St. Innocents R.O. Church in Pottstown, PA. Beloved wife of the late Mykola Krawczuk. Devoted mother of Maria Greendyk and her husband Thomas and Nikolai Krawczuk and his wife Stephanie. Loving grandmother of George and his spouse Jamie, Sasha and her spouse Jesse, Nicholas, Michael and Alexander. Dear sister of Claudia Sesenko, and the late Valentina Kuprianov, Maria Romanova and Nikolai Shevchenko. Cherished aunt of Natalie, Nina, Tanya and Anatoli. Funeral Service on Saturday at DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, 265 Belmont Avenue, Haledon, NJ at 8 AM. Panahida on Friday at the funeral home at 3:30 PM. Visiting on Friday from 4-8 PM. www.delozito.com