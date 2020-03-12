Services
Deluccia-Lozito Funeral Home
265 Belmont Ave
Haledon, NJ 07508
(973) 942-2144
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
8:00 AM
Deluccia-Lozito Funeral Home
265 Belmont Ave
Haledon, NJ 07508
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lubow Krawczuk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lubow Krawczuk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lubow Krawczuk Obituary
Lubow Krawczuk

Lansdowne, PA - Lubow Krawczuk (nee Schewtschenko) 92 of Lansdowne, PA, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. She was born in Novo Kubansk, Russia and came to the United States in 1951 and settled in New York, NY before moving to Haledon in 1967. She was a former member of St. Michael's R.O. Cathedral in Paterson, NJ, St. Sergius R.O. Church in Valley Cottage, NY and a current member of St. Innocents R.O. Church in Pottstown, PA. Beloved wife of the late Mykola Krawczuk. Devoted mother of Maria Greendyk and her husband Thomas and Nikolai Krawczuk and his wife Stephanie. Loving grandmother of George and his spouse Jamie, Sasha and her spouse Jesse, Nicholas, Michael and Alexander. Dear sister of Claudia Sesenko, and the late Valentina Kuprianov, Maria Romanova and Nikolai Shevchenko. Cherished aunt of Natalie, Nina, Tanya and Anatoli. Funeral Service on Saturday at DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, 265 Belmont Avenue, Haledon, NJ at 8 AM. Panahida on Friday at the funeral home at 3:30 PM. Visiting on Friday from 4-8 PM. www.delozito.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lubow's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -