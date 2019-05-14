|
Lucette V. Redbord
Midland Park - Redbord, Lucette V., age 80, of Midland Park, formerly of Fair Lawn (50 years) passed away on May 12, 2019. Born in France to Joseph and Simone Schlouch and raised in Morocco, Lucette immigrated to the United States in 1955. She married Edgar in 1959 and they moved to Fair Lawn with their infant children in 1966. Lucette was a fixture around Fair Lawn serving as a crossing guard and at Memorial Pool amongst other endeavors in and around town. Lucette is predeceased by her devoted husband of 58 years, Edgar; she is survived by her son Louis and daughter-in-law Susan of Ocean, NJ, daughter Annette and son-in-law Brian Dalton of Franklin Lakes, NJ and her adored grandchildren Julia and Matthew Redbord and Rebecca, Timothy, and Allison Dalton. She is also survived by her brother Jonas Gerard and predeceased by her sister-in-law, Sylvia Best and their families. Services will be held 11 am Thursday, May 16, 2018 at Louis Suburban Chapel 13-01 Broadway (Route 4 west) Fair Lawn, NJ. Burial to follow at Beth El Cemetery, 735 Forest Avenue, Paramus NJ.