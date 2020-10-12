Lucia Mei
Twp of Washington - On Friday, October 9, 2020, Lucia Mei passed away at age 87.
Lucia was born on June 16, 1933 in Hoboken, NJ. She was preceded in death by her father, Louis, her mother, Theadora, her brother Salvatore and her beloved husband Frank, and is survived by her two children Dorinda and Kenneth, her sister Susan and many loving nieces and nephews and relatives.
A classic Italian beauty with unbounded empathy and intelligence, she was beloved by all who knew her and the world is diminished by her absence. Peacemaker, confidant, healer, lover of animals and music, maker of the best lasagna on the planet.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Becker Funeral Home in Westwood at 10 o'clock am, followed by burial at Hackensack Cemetery at 12:30. Flowers may be sent to Becker Funeral Home at 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ 07675, or donations to the American Cancer Society
or the National Kidney Foundation
would be appreciated. becker-funeralhome.com