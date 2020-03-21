|
Luciano Gino Eminente
Westwood - EMINENTE, Luciano Gino, 79, of Westwood, NJ, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 21st, 2020. Luciano has joined his parents Loris Eminente and Alba Hannau in Heaven. He is survived by his wife Rosemarie; his children Giuliana Ramsarran and her husband Ramesh, Loris, Roberto and Christian as well as his grandchildren Leila Ramsarran & Julian Ramsarran. Luciano was a loving father, husband and grandfather. Luciano will be greatly missed by his friends and family. Cremation held privately. Please go to Becker-Funeralhome.com to share fond memories, condolences and check for updates on memorial services TBA.