Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Resources
More Obituaries for Luciano Eminente
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luciano Gino Eminente

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Luciano Gino Eminente Obituary
Luciano Gino Eminente

Westwood - EMINENTE, Luciano Gino, 79, of Westwood, NJ, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 21st, 2020. Luciano has joined his parents Loris Eminente and Alba Hannau in Heaven. He is survived by his wife Rosemarie; his children Giuliana Ramsarran and her husband Ramesh, Loris, Roberto and Christian as well as his grandchildren Leila Ramsarran & Julian Ramsarran. Luciano was a loving father, husband and grandfather. Luciano will be greatly missed by his friends and family. Cremation held privately. Please go to Becker-Funeralhome.com to share fond memories, condolences and check for updates on memorial services TBA.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Luciano's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -