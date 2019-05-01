|
Lucille A. Leiser
Paramus - Lucille A. Leiser, 91, was born at home on August 16th, 1927 in Jersey City, New Jersey to Louise and William Loelius. A lifelong resident of Secaucus, Lucille passed into eternal life on April 28th in Paramus, NJ after a short illness. She is preceded in death by her husband of more than 60 years, Edwin A. Leiser, with whom she traveled the world. She is survived by her daughter Bonnie (John) LoGiudice, her granddaughter Jennifer (Thomas) Francis, her great-grandsons, Edward (Eddie, named for her late husband) and Alexander, and her brother Charles Loelius, 94.
The family will receive visitors at Mack Memorial Home, 1245 Paterson Plan Road, Secaucus, NJ. on Thursday, May 2nd from 4pm-8pm. A funeral service will take place at Mack Memorial Home at 10:30AM on Friday, May 3rd, followed by Internment at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, New Jersey.
In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome in Lucille's honor to the , Attn: Juvenile Arthritis. 1355 Peachtree St NE Suite 600 Atlanta, GA 30309. www.arthritis.org.