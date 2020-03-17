Services
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 340-7077
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church
Garfield, NJ
View Map
Garfield, NJ - CIMINO, Lucille (nee Fasano), age 81, of Garfield, died on March 17, 2020. Born and raised in Lodi for 22 years, she settled in Garfield 59 years ago. Lucille was a secretary for Our Lady of Mount Virgin RC Church in Garfield for 40 years retiring in 2012, and a lifelong parishioner belonging to the Parish Council, TAMS, Rosary Society, Parish Life Committee, Feast Committee, and the Stewardship Committee. She also was recognized by the Archdiocese of Newark. Lucille is survived by her loving and devoted daughters, Alyssa A. Cimino, Esq., Elena Cimino, Aileen Cimino, Adrienne Patterson and husband Richard, and Josepha Roloff and husband Mark, her honorary daughter, Jackie Blalark, her brother-in-law, Peter Mattassa, five cherished grandchildren, Andrew, Jordan, Thomas, Gabrielle, and Markie, and many beloved nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sisters, Angela Pavlick and Patricia Matassa, and a brother-in-law, Frank "Chich" Marrone. Visiting Thursday 4 to 8 pm. The funeral is Friday, March 20, 2020, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 10 am followed by an 11 am mass at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, Garfield. Private Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church Repair Fund, Garfield and the Hemodialysis Department Foundation, and mailed to 302 Union Avenue, Hackensack, NJ 07601.. The Cimino family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com
