Lucille Creighton
Wyckoff - Lucille Marguerite Creighton, of Wyckoff, NJ, passed away peacefully at home Friday, November 29, 2019 at the age of 90. Predeceased by Francis John Creighton, with whom she was married for 65 years, beloved mother of Linda Schnell, Virginia Brinkerhoff, Debra Patterson, and Robert Creighton. Cherished grandmother of Daniel, Kelly and Jeffrey Patterson, Shalyn, Kelsey, and Mackenzie Creighton, and Timothy Brinkerhoff. Mom loved and was loved by many. The family welcomes all to a viewing at Vander Plaat Funeral Home (www.vpfh.com) in Wyckoff on Tuesday, December 3rd from 4 to 8pm. The funeral will be held at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Wyckoff, NJ on Wednesday, December 4th at 10am.