Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Viewing
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church
Wyckoff, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Creighton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille Creighton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille Creighton Obituary
Lucille Creighton

Wyckoff - Lucille Marguerite Creighton, of Wyckoff, NJ, passed away peacefully at home Friday, November 29, 2019 at the age of 90. Predeceased by Francis John Creighton, with whom she was married for 65 years, beloved mother of Linda Schnell, Virginia Brinkerhoff, Debra Patterson, and Robert Creighton. Cherished grandmother of Daniel, Kelly and Jeffrey Patterson, Shalyn, Kelsey, and Mackenzie Creighton, and Timothy Brinkerhoff. Mom loved and was loved by many. The family welcomes all to a viewing at Vander Plaat Funeral Home (www.vpfh.com) in Wyckoff on Tuesday, December 3rd from 4 to 8pm. The funeral will be held at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Wyckoff, NJ on Wednesday, December 4th at 10am.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -