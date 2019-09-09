|
Lucille D. Angelo
Passaic - Lucille D. (Papalia) Angelo 92 of Passaic died peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at her residence. Born in Passaic, she was a lifelong Passaic resident. A graduate of Passaic High School, Lucille worked for the Passaic Board of Education at the High School Cafeteria for 35 years prior to her retirement in 2004. She is a parishioner of St Clare RC Church in Clifton. Lucille loved to spend time with her family and enjoyed to knit and sew. She is predeceased by her husband, Sam who died in 1982 and by three brothers, Jacob, Louis and Charles Papalia. Lucille is survived by a son, Salvatore Angelo and wife, Karen of Clifton, by a daughter, Stephanie Destaso and husband, Donald of Franklin Lakes, by five grandchildren, Michelle, Michael and Samantha Angelo, Francine Rao and husband, Glen and Donna Destaso, by two great grandchildren, Isabella and Ryan Rao and by a brother, Joseph Papalia and wife, Barbara of Blackwood. Funeral services will be held 10AM Wednesday at Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Road, Clifton followed by entombment at St. Nicholas Cemetery. Visiting hours are Tuesday 4-8PM. Memorial donations to the American Heart Assn will be appreciated. allwoodfuneralhome.com