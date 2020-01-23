Resources
Fort Lee - Lucille (Lucy) Dorée, age 89, died on January 22, 2020 after a brief illness. Born and raised in Nutley, NJ, Lucy attended NJ College for Women, Cornell U. (BA), and City College of NY (MA). Lucy dedicated her career to helping others, through her work with Nat'l Council on Crime & Delinquency, Arthritis Foundation, and Nat'l Council of Jewish Women (NCJW). Lucy will be remembered for her vivacity, devotion, and generosity and will be dearly missed by friends and family. Preceded in death by parents, Jack and Miriam Freidenreich, and husband Edwin Lee Dorée. Survived by daughters Suzanne (Matthew) and Elizabeth; grandchildren Zachary, Nathaniel, and Alexandra; and sister Mildred Hird. A memorial honoring Lucy's life will be held on January 25 at 6pm at 1530 Palisade Ave, Fort Lee. Donations to NCJW welcome.
