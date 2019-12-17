Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Paparozzi)
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille Esposito(Nee Paparozzi)

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille Esposito(Nee Paparozzi) In Memoriam
Lucille Esposito

(Nee Paparozzi)

8/6/1926- 12/17/2015

Though your smile is gone forever

And your hand we cannot touch,

We still have so many memories

Of the one we loved so much.

Your memory is now our keepsake

Which with we will never part.

God has you in his keeping.

We have you in our hearts.

Sadly missed but never forgotten.

Love you "LuLu, Luce, LuLu Belle"

God bless you.

Your Loving Daughters, Son- in -law, Grandchildren, Great Grandchild Autumn, Beloved Nieces, Nephews, Great-Nieces and

Great Nephews, Godchildren and

Dear Friends.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -