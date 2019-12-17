|
|
Lucille Esposito
(Nee Paparozzi)
8/6/1926- 12/17/2015
Though your smile is gone forever
And your hand we cannot touch,
We still have so many memories
Of the one we loved so much.
Your memory is now our keepsake
Which with we will never part.
God has you in his keeping.
We have you in our hearts.
Sadly missed but never forgotten.
Love you "LuLu, Luce, LuLu Belle"
God bless you.
Your Loving Daughters, Son- in -law, Grandchildren, Great Grandchild Autumn, Beloved Nieces, Nephews, Great-Nieces and
Great Nephews, Godchildren and
Dear Friends.