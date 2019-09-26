Services
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Foley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille Foley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille Foley Obituary
Lucille Foley

Belvidere - Lucille (Mirabella) Foley, 83, of Belvidere passed away on September 22, 2019. Born and raised in Clifton she lived there for many years before settling in Belvidere. Lucille worked for First Jersey Savings & Loans for 6 years before retiring.

Mother of Lynn Krause. Grandmother of Jennifer Ferretti. Beloved daughter of the late Vincenzo and Sophia Mirabella. Loving sister of Rose Lazzaro and her husband John, the late Joseph, Anthony, Dominick, Frances, Gaetana, Mildred, Sandra, and Gina. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Memorial gathering Saturday 10 AM - 12 PM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Cremation private. www.ShookFH.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now