Lucille Foley
Belvidere - Lucille (Mirabella) Foley, 83, of Belvidere passed away on September 22, 2019. Born and raised in Clifton she lived there for many years before settling in Belvidere. Lucille worked for First Jersey Savings & Loans for 6 years before retiring.
Mother of Lynn Krause. Grandmother of Jennifer Ferretti. Beloved daughter of the late Vincenzo and Sophia Mirabella. Loving sister of Rose Lazzaro and her husband John, the late Joseph, Anthony, Dominick, Frances, Gaetana, Mildred, Sandra, and Gina. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Memorial gathering Saturday 10 AM - 12 PM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Cremation private. www.ShookFH.com