Services
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
(201) 327-0030
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Calvary Lutheran Church
165 W. Crescent Avenue
Allendale, NJ
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Lutheran Church
165 W. Crescent Avenue
Allendale, NJ
Lucille I. Thomas Obituary
Lucille I. Thomas

Allendale - Lucille I. Thomas on February 23, 2019 of Allendale, NJ. Beloved wife of James. Loving mother of Lori McCue and husband Edward of Mahwah and Kathy Peterson and husband James of Ramsey. Cherished grandmother of Scott Peterson and wife Mallory, Matthew McCue and Steven McCue. Dear sister of Judy Van Benthuysen of Selinsgrove, PA, Larry Baer of Danville, PA and Charles Burkland of Riverside, PA. Lucille was born on November 3, 1932, in Berwick, PA the daughter of Glenn W. and Sarah (Miller) Baer. She attended Danville, PA schools and graduated from Danville High School in 1950. She graduated from Lutheran Hospital of Maryland School of Nursing (R.N.) in 1953. Lucille lived in Allendale, NJ since 1968. She was active in the Allendale Woman's Club, Friends of the Lee Memorial Library, P.E.O. Sorority and Calvary Lutheran Church. Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10 AM at Calvary Lutheran Church, 165 W. Crescent Avenue, Allendale, NJ 07401. A memorial service will be conducted at 11 AM at the church. Interment was private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Lucille to Calvary Lutheran Church of Allendale, or Lee Memorial Library. Arrangements are being handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
