Services
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
(201) 327-0030
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Guardian Angel R.C. Church
Allendale, NJ
View Map
Lucille J. (Lattanzi) Tripoli


1935 - 2019
Lucille J. (Lattanzi) Tripoli Obituary
Lucille J. Tripoli (nee Lattanzi)

Allendale - Lucille J. Tripoli (nee Lattanzi) 84, on September 12, 2019 of Allendale, NJ formerly of Saddle River. Beloved wife of Peter Tripoli. Loving mother of Maria Keenan and Anthony Tripoli. Cherished grandmother of Andrew, Kelly, Emma, Hannah and Sean. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 1 - 4 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 10 AM at Guardian Angel R.C. Church in Allendale. Entombment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Lucille to covenanthouse.org. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
