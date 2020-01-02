|
|
Lucille Lynch
East Rutherford - Lucille Lynch (nee Piserchia), 86, of East Rutherford formerly of Wood-Ridge passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Born in Jersey City to the late Gerard and Philomena Piserchia.
Lucille was raised in Jersey City, graduated from Ferris High School where she was a twirler and where she met her high school sweetheart, Harry L. Lynch, Jr., they were married on November 1, 1953 at St. Paul of the Cross Church in Jersey City and later moved to Wood-Ridge in 1958 to raise their family.
Lucille worked at Metropolitan Life Insurance Company in New York City and later worked at Mary Ann's Department Store in Wood-Ridge. As a young teenager, she followed Frank Sinatra when he performed at the Paramount Theatre. Lucille was a parishioner of the Church of the Assumption of Our Blessed Lady in Wood-Ridge and a member of the Rosary Society. She was also a member of the Contemporary Club, a former Co-Leader for the Girl Scouts and a former member of the Wood-Ridge Social Club all in Wood-Ridge and a member of the Kip Center in Rutherford.
Beloved wife of Harry L. Lynch, Jr. Devoted mother of Deborah Kalter and Mark Lynch and his late wife Janet. Dear sister of Catherine (Cosgrove) Gausditis and her late husbands Joseph Gausditis and Lester Cosgrove, Geraldine Piserchia and Florence Matrange. Sister-in-law of Geraldine Werther and her husband Marty. Loving grandmother of Michael Lynch and his wife Simrit, Matthew Lynch and his wife Jillyan and Kevin Lynch. Cherished great grandmother of Declan and Bennett. Also survived by her many nieces and nephews.
Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Saturday, January 4th at 9:30 AM. Funeral Liturgy from the Church of the Assumption of Our Blessed Lady in Wood-Ridge at 10:30 AM. Interment following at St. Michael's Cemetery, South Hackensack. Visitation Friday, January 3rd from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN. 38105 would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com