Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
515 Lexington Ave
Clifton, NJ 07011
(973) 777-4332
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
515 Lexington Ave
Clifton, NJ 07011
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
9:15 AM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
515 Lexington Ave
Clifton, NJ 07011
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Ss. Cyril & Methodius RC Church
218 Ackerman Ave.
Clifton, NJ
Lucille Martineau


1931 - 2020
Lucille Martineau Obituary
Lucille Martineau

Clifton - LUCILLE (nee PELLETIER) MARTINEAU, 88, died Thursday, January 23, 2020.

Born in Salem, Mass., Mrs. Martineau resided in Clifton, NJ for most of the last 50 years. Previous residences had been with her husband in various US Navy postings throughout the world. She was a parishioner of Ss. Cyril & Methodius RC Church, Clifton where she was a member of the Rosary Society and the Choir.

She was predeceased by her husband, Henry Martineau, Jr., and by her son, Henry Martineau, III and brothers and sisters.

Survivors include: her son, David Martineau and his wife, Caroline of Wayne, NJ, her daughter, Claire Swede (late son in law, Ronald Swede); her brother, Herve Pelletier and his wife, Annette of New Hampshire; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be 9:15 am Tuesday from Bizub-Quinlan Funeral

Home, 515 Lexington Ave., Clifton and 10:00 am at Ss. Cyril & Methodius RC Church, 218 Ackerman Ave., Clifton. Private interment at BG William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ. Visitation on Monday from 3-7 pm. Memorial Contributions may be to a family friend, Rev. Paul Kapochina, a catholic priest in Africa. Please make checks out to David Martineau and send to 11 Chicopee Drive Wayne, NJ 07470. Visit www.bizub.com for driving directions/ online condolences.
