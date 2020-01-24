|
Lucille Martineau
Clifton - LUCILLE (nee PELLETIER) MARTINEAU, 88, died Thursday, January 23, 2020.
Born in Salem, Mass., Mrs. Martineau resided in Clifton, NJ for most of the last 50 years. Previous residences had been with her husband in various US Navy postings throughout the world. She was a parishioner of Ss. Cyril & Methodius RC Church, Clifton where she was a member of the Rosary Society and the Choir.
She was predeceased by her husband, Henry Martineau, Jr., and by her son, Henry Martineau, III and brothers and sisters.
Survivors include: her son, David Martineau and his wife, Caroline of Wayne, NJ, her daughter, Claire Swede (late son in law, Ronald Swede); her brother, Herve Pelletier and his wife, Annette of New Hampshire; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be 9:15 am Tuesday from Bizub-Quinlan Funeral
Home, 515 Lexington Ave., Clifton and 10:00 am at Ss. Cyril & Methodius RC Church, 218 Ackerman Ave., Clifton. Private interment at BG William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ. Visitation on Monday from 3-7 pm. Memorial Contributions may be to a family friend, Rev. Paul Kapochina, a catholic priest in Africa. Please make checks out to David Martineau and send to 11 Chicopee Drive Wayne, NJ 07470. Visit www.bizub.com for driving directions/ online condolences.