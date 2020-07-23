Lucille Mascera



Verona - Lucille Margaret Mascera (Palumbo), 89, beloved and devoted mother of five passed away peacefully on Monday, July 20, 2020.



Lucille was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Richard Mascera Sr. (2016). She is survived by her five children, Richard (Gail), Gregory (Lisa), Nancy, David Sr. (Lynn) and Paul (Antoinette). She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren who she adored and 27 nieces and nephews. Lucille was predeceased by her father Louis Palumbo and her mother Margaret Palumbo (Ferrone) and brothers Alphonse, Anthony, Vincent, Luke and sisters, Anna Cann and Rita Bedrock.



Lucille was born on June 5, 1931 in Newark, NJ and was raised in Montclair, where she met her husband, Richard. She graduated from Montclair High School in 1949. Lucille and Richard moved to Verona in 1964 where they raised their family and resided for over 50 years. Lucille leaves behind many dear friends with whom she spent countless hours attending her children and grandchildren's sporting events and special life moments. She was an avid sports fan. Most of all, Lucille loved having her family together.



A funeral mass was celebrated on Thursday, July 23 at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Verona. Interment at Mt. Hebron Cemetery in Montclair, NJ.



in lieu of flowers memorial donations to the West Essex First Aid Squad, PO Box 662, West Caldwell Nj 07007









