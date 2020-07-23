1/
Lucille Mascera
Lucille Mascera

Verona - Lucille Margaret Mascera (Palumbo), 89, beloved and devoted mother of five passed away peacefully on Monday, July 20, 2020.

Lucille was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Richard Mascera Sr. (2016). She is survived by her five children, Richard (Gail), Gregory (Lisa), Nancy, David Sr. (Lynn) and Paul (Antoinette). She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren who she adored and 27 nieces and nephews. Lucille was predeceased by her father Louis Palumbo and her mother Margaret Palumbo (Ferrone) and brothers Alphonse, Anthony, Vincent, Luke and sisters, Anna Cann and Rita Bedrock.

Lucille was born on June 5, 1931 in Newark, NJ and was raised in Montclair, where she met her husband, Richard. She graduated from Montclair High School in 1949. Lucille and Richard moved to Verona in 1964 where they raised their family and resided for over 50 years. Lucille leaves behind many dear friends with whom she spent countless hours attending her children and grandchildren's sporting events and special life moments. She was an avid sports fan. Most of all, Lucille loved having her family together.

A funeral mass was celebrated on Thursday, July 23 at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Verona. Interment at Mt. Hebron Cemetery in Montclair, NJ.

in lieu of flowers memorial donations to the West Essex First Aid Squad, PO Box 662, West Caldwell Nj 07007




Published in Verona Cedar Grove from Jul. 23 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Our Lady of the Lake Church
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
I will miss my Aunt Lucille. She holds a special place in my heart. She (and Uncle Richard) opened their home to me always. I loved spending time with them at Fort Dix with Richard and Gregory. I loved spending Sundays at Aunt Lu's. She loved her family and took great pride in her home. She was a great cook and made the holidays so special. I am so sorry we could not travel to NJ to say good bye. I will miss her each and every day.
Candace Sussman
Family
July 23, 2020
To all of my Cousins, Family's, and Friends,

We will all miss your Mom , Aunt Lucille , but she will be with each one of us in our own Special Way . The time's she cared for us when we were sick, shared her Love at 3 in the morning, waiting for us when we came home late, mostly the boy's, Greg and David. Her cooking was excellent, remembering once she made this twice stuffed baked chicken breast . Her Spirit Lives in each one of us. Being the Best Mom, Grandmother, Aunt, Sister, and Friend to all . All must carry her Spirit in our Hearts .... Deepest Sympathy,Love, Thoughts and Prayers....love Susie and Robert ❤
Susie and Robert
Family
July 23, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Kristen Moreng
July 22, 2020
Aunt Lu you will be missed! Thank you for the wonderful memories from Disney World, all my visits to NJ, family reunion, spades with the family and much, much more family love/time! I am truly sad I am unable to be there but know I will hold all of these memories forever ❤ To my cousins, I know this is not easy. We are sorry for your loss and I know that you will find comfort in each other and the memories of what a great woman your mother truly was! Love you all, Rita Lucille aka Rita Lu
Rita Lu Donovan
Family
July 22, 2020
My deepest sympathies and condolences to all of the Masceras. Aunt Lu was a great mother, grandmother, aunt; loved by many. Lean on one another during this time. Much love!!!
Marcus Holliday
Family
July 22, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Barbara Patrick
July 22, 2020
Lucille was a wonderful woman. Norm and I are so glad to have known her. Deepest sympathy to the entire family.
Pat Schoenig
