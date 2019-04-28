|
|
Lucille Millar
Moonachie - Millar, Lucille A. (nee Pitrelli) 75, on Friday, April 26, 2019 of Moonachie, NJ. Beloved wife of 52 years to Frederick. Devoted mother of Judith L. Toback and husband, Mark and Matthew F. Millar and wife, Dana. Cherished grandmother of Zachary, Alexandra, Dylan, Joseph and Michael. Also survived by her many friends and extended family. Their support and friendship meant more than words can express.
She taught elementary school for over 35 years, retiring from Christ-the-Teacher in Fort Lee. Lucille served on the Moonachie Board of Ed 1976-1982, as president from 1977-1981. Elected to Moonachie Council in 2011, she remained until 2018.
Funeral from Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service, 439 Maywood Ave., Maywood on Wednesday, May 1 at 9:30AM. Funeral Mass at St. Margaret of Cortona, Little Ferry at 10AM. Entombment Madonna Mausoleum, Fort Lee. Visiting Tuesday 3 to 5 and 7 to 9PM.
In lieu of flowers donations to or www.adleraphasiacenter.org would be appreciated. Visit trinkafaustini.com for directions and online condolences.