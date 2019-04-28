Services
Maywood - Maywood
439 Maywood Avenue
Maywood, NJ 07607
201-487-3050
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
9:30 AM
Maywood - Maywood
439 Maywood Avenue
Maywood, NJ 07607
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret of Cortona
Little Ferry, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Millar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille Millar


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lucille Millar Obituary
Lucille Millar

Moonachie - Millar, Lucille A. (nee Pitrelli) 75, on Friday, April 26, 2019 of Moonachie, NJ. Beloved wife of 52 years to Frederick. Devoted mother of Judith L. Toback and husband, Mark and Matthew F. Millar and wife, Dana. Cherished grandmother of Zachary, Alexandra, Dylan, Joseph and Michael. Also survived by her many friends and extended family. Their support and friendship meant more than words can express.

She taught elementary school for over 35 years, retiring from Christ-the-Teacher in Fort Lee. Lucille served on the Moonachie Board of Ed 1976-1982, as president from 1977-1981. Elected to Moonachie Council in 2011, she remained until 2018.

Funeral from Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service, 439 Maywood Ave., Maywood on Wednesday, May 1 at 9:30AM. Funeral Mass at St. Margaret of Cortona, Little Ferry at 10AM. Entombment Madonna Mausoleum, Fort Lee. Visiting Tuesday 3 to 5 and 7 to 9PM.

In lieu of flowers donations to or www.adleraphasiacenter.org would be appreciated. Visit trinkafaustini.com for directions and online condolences.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now