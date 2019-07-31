Services
Clifton - A visitor to her Clifton home often was captivated by the sounds of banter and laughter and the aromas of traditional Sicilian cooking permeating the air. It was the welcoming domain of Lucille (Nerone) Paradiso, who devoted her life to her husband, children, grandchildren and anyone else who had the good fortune to walk through her front door. She passed July 27 at age 93. Mrs. Paradiso, who was born in Passaic, didn't consider herself a CEO, but that was exactly her station. She ran The Paradiso Household, always there to support her late husband of 66 years, Eugene, and their children, Jane and Joseph. She guided their paths, nurtured their growth, and plied them with out-of-this world home cooking - not just occasionally, but every day. As one first-time visitor to her home observed, "She was one helluva cook." This was a CEO who embraced her role as a homemaker, a wife and a mother, never so more than around holidays, especially Christmas and Thanksgiving. The cooking began days in advance. It wasn't just one entrée, but two or three. It wasn't just meatballs, or sausage, or pasta, or sauce, or salad, or a vegetable, but several recipes of each along with homemade breads and appetizers. The food kept coming and coming. It was a seemingly unending feast, and she had yet to bring out an array of desserts. Such family gatherings were a pure delight to Mrs. Paradiso, a parishioner of St Paul RC Church in Clifton. She beamed with pride and admiration when the family was together, enjoying one another's company over a meal and the merriment and festive atmosphere. As spouses and grandchildren joined the table, her joy only multiplied. Keeping the family together and united was what counted most. The mantra was "family, family, family." Mrs. Paradiso, who moved to Clifton 50 years ago, loved to paint. She also enjoyed studying art history, spending summer at the Shore, playing cards with her women's group and socializing with her many friends. She is survived by daughter Jane Clancy and her husband, Douglas, of Pompton Plains; son Joseph and his wife, Nancy, of Huntington Beach, CA; four grandchildren, Lauren and Timothy Clancy, Meghan Flores-Alva, and Lisa Paradiso; a sister, Faye Sowma of Clifton, and five nieces. In addition to her husband, she is predeceased by a daughter, Nellie, and a brother, Joseph Nerone. Visiting hours are Thursday between 4 and 7 pm at the Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Road, Clifton. A funeral mass will be Friday at 10 am at St. Paul RC Church followed by burial at Cresthaven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated. www.allwoodfuneralhome.com
