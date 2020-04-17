Services
More Obituaries for Lucille Flagello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille R. Flagello


1940 - 2020
Lucille R. Flagello Obituary
Lucille R. Flagello

Mahwah - Lucille R. Flagello, 79, of Mahwah, NJ passed away on April 4, 2020. Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY and then a resident of Tuxedo, NY, South Palm Beach, FL and most recently of Mahwah, NJ. Predeceased by her loving husband Joseph M. Flagello and her son Joseph M. Flagello II. Lucille is survived by her daughter Marissa Nono and her husband Vincent Nono of Mahwah, NJ, 3 grandchildren, Joseph M. Flagello III, Alexandra Nono, James Nono and his wife Concetta Nono. Lucille was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grammy and friend to all. Her strength, humor, laugh and caring spirit will be greatly missed by all who knew her. In light of the current restrictions on public gatherings a Christian Mass and Memorial will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey. In lieu of flowers, especially in these difficult times, the family would be deeply appreciative of donations in Lucille's honor to , P.O. Box 600 Doylestown, PA 18901 or dementiasociety.org. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
Remember
