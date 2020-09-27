1/
Lucille Scurti
Lucille Scurti

Rutherford - Lucille Scurti, 67, of Rutherford, formerly of Jersey City, passed away suddenly on Friday, September 25, 2020. She was born and raised in Jersey City. Daughter of parents, the late Frank and Rose (nee Alaimo) Scurti.

For 25 years, Lucille with her son Brian made Rutherford their home. Lucille had received 2 Master's Degree in Art Education & was an Art Teacher for the Fairlawn Bd of Ed. for 30 years, teaching at Fairlawn H.S., Memorial Middle School & Thomas Jefferson Middle School. She also was a professional potter with an equestrian theme. Lucille had a passion for horses owning several through the years enjoying her most recent horse "Donnatello for 3 years named by her granddaughter. Some of the horses Lucille trained were Trotters for Harness racing. Combining her talent of art & photography Lucille professionally photographed many horses boarding at her stable in West Milford. She was an active member of the Hudson River Potters Assoc., Rutherford Art Assoc., Potters Guild & Holy Rosary Church in Jersey City. She loved her three dogs, Bruce, Bane and Georgia. Lucille was an amazing woman, an amazing mother, amazing grandmother & friend; she would do anything for anyone & will be missed by so many people lucky enough to be in her life.

Lucille leaves behind her son Brian Scurti and wife Taylor, her grandchildren, Peyton, Logan, Anthony, Shae, her closest cousin Anna Marie Alonzi & nephew Chris.

Friends are invited to gather 10am in Holy Rosary Church, 344 6th St., Jersey City for a Funeral Mass of Christian Liturgy on Tuesday. Later that afternoon, family will receive friends from 4pm to 8pm in the Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home, 19 Lincoln Ave., Rutherford. Disposition is private.

Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
SEP
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church
