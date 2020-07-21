Lucille Steiner



Montvale - July 20, 2020 - Lucille Globus Steiner, 97, grew up in Bensonhurst; her father, Aaron Globus, escaped a Lithuanian pogrom, made it to this country by himself as a non-English-speaking 16-year-old, and became a dentist. Her Lower-East-Side-born mother, Rose Bernstein Globus, was a pianist who performed at Carnegie Hall. Lucille graduated from Brooklyn College, as did her two beloved sisters, Gloria and Mitzi, and then received her MBA at NYU in 1946, as the only woman in her graduating class. Lucille was an accountant and finance executive, and met her husband, Al Steiner, a WWII decorated veteran, in 1949, by purchasing a car wash subscription. As the owner of the car wash that rainy summer, Al requested a date, instead giving Lucille a rebate. A loving, committed 46-year marriage followed. Lucille and Al moved to Teaneck in the 1950s; their children Susan and Michael grew up there. Ms. Steiner had too much public-facing energy not to put it to use. She was president of Hadassah, ORT and the League of Women Voters and very active at the Teaneck Jewish Center. She was president of three different PTAs and of the Teaneck school and planning boards; Lucille was elected to the Teaneck council for three terms. During one of those terms, she also served as Teaneck's deputy mayor. She retired as a happy 25-year resident of Rainberry Bay in Delray Beach, Florida, where she met her "chapter 2" life partner, Retired Colonel Stanley Schwartz, after her husband passed. Lucille and Stanley traveled the world, and she enjoyed her friends, swimming and the warm Florida lifestyle. Lucille passed peacefully after winning a courageous battle with COVID-19, but was challenged by a difficult recovery, surrounded by her children. Lucille was in all ways a remarkable woman, ahead of the times, and left a legacy of love, generosity, volunteerism and resilience. She is survived by her children Robin and Michael Steiner and Susan and Moshe Castiel, and her five grandchildren, Jake, Casey, Julia, Alexandra and Simon.









