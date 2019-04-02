Services
Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home
530 High Mountain Rd
Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417
(201) 891-4770
Resources
North Haledon - STUTZ, Lucille (nee Von Endt) 86, of North Haledon passed away on March 30, 2019. Born in Prospect Park, she lived in Haledon before moving to North Haledon over 70 years ago. Prior to her retirement she worked for The Market Basket in Franklin Lakes in the bakery department.

Beloved wife of Edward "Bud" Stutz of North Haledon.

Devoted mother of Edward Stutz, Jr. and his wife Melissa of Tennessee, Beverly Molchan of Toms River and Diane Vaccaro and her husband Andrew of North Haledon.

Loving grandmother of Louis, Charles, Michael, Michelle, Kristy and David and great-grandmother of Amaya, Francesca, Michael, Mackson and Glorianna.

Dear sister of the late Rudy Von Endt and the late Lena Van Buren.

The family will receive family and friends on Wednesday from 4-8 pm followed by an 8 pm service at Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes.

Private Cremation.

For further information please visit www.vpmemorial.com or call us at (201) 891-4770.
