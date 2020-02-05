Services
Robert Spearing Funeral Home Inc.
155 Kinderkamack Road
Park Ridge, NJ 07656
(201) 391-6666
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Robert Spearing Funeral Home Inc.
155 Kinderkamack Road
Park Ridge, NJ 07656
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Robert Spearing Funeral Home Inc.
155 Kinderkamack Road
Park Ridge, NJ 07656
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:45 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows R. C. Church
104-11 37th Ave.
Corona, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucindo Batista
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucindo A. "Tony" Batista

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucindo A. "Tony" Batista Obituary
Lucindo A. Batista "Tony"

Westwood - Lucindo A. Batista "Tony" of Westwood, NJ passed away at home on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the age of 64. Beloved husband of Lillian (nee Spearing) for 31 years. Sweet and loving father of Christina and Valentino Batista. Dear brother of Amparo De Jesus, Maria Gonzales, Luis, Jose, Rene, Dominic, Antonio, and Tomas Batista. Also survived by numerous loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Tony was born in Sabana Iglesia, Dominican Republic, came to the United States in 1972. He got his first job at Stan Bader's Steak House as a dishwasher, and soon learned to cook and he could cook anything. Before retiring, he was head line cook for the Iron Horse Restaurant in Westwood NJ for 28 years. He currently enjoyed working part time for Marra's Italian Market in Emerson, NJ. Tony was gregarious and generous, he had a big, fun loving personality and enjoyed dressing creatively.

Funeral Mass 9:45 AM on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Our Lady of Sorrows R. C. Church, 104-11 37th Ave., Corona, NY with Interment to follow in Mount St. Mary Cemetery, Flushing, NY.

Visitation 2-4 & 7-9 PM on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., 155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge, NJ.

rsfhi.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucindo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -