Lucindo A. Batista "Tony"
Westwood - Lucindo A. Batista "Tony" of Westwood, NJ passed away at home on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the age of 64. Beloved husband of Lillian (nee Spearing) for 31 years. Sweet and loving father of Christina and Valentino Batista. Dear brother of Amparo De Jesus, Maria Gonzales, Luis, Jose, Rene, Dominic, Antonio, and Tomas Batista. Also survived by numerous loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Tony was born in Sabana Iglesia, Dominican Republic, came to the United States in 1972. He got his first job at Stan Bader's Steak House as a dishwasher, and soon learned to cook and he could cook anything. Before retiring, he was head line cook for the Iron Horse Restaurant in Westwood NJ for 28 years. He currently enjoyed working part time for Marra's Italian Market in Emerson, NJ. Tony was gregarious and generous, he had a big, fun loving personality and enjoyed dressing creatively.
Funeral Mass 9:45 AM on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Our Lady of Sorrows R. C. Church, 104-11 37th Ave., Corona, NY with Interment to follow in Mount St. Mary Cemetery, Flushing, NY.
Visitation 2-4 & 7-9 PM on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., 155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge, NJ.
