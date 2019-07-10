|
Lucion "Lou" Lipari
Saddle Brook - Lucion "Lou" Lipari, age 90, of Saddle Brook passed on July 8, 2019. Lou was born in Passaic, NJ and lived in Saddle Brook most of his life. Lou was one of the longest serving living members of the Saddle Brook Volunteer Fire Department faithfully serving over 56 years and was Fire Chief in 1972-1973. He was also a member of the Exempt Fireman's Association. Lou was a longtime member and was currently the President of the Saddle Brook Senior Citizen Club. Lou was a military veteran serving with the United States Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. Lou was also a former Head Custodian of the Saddle Brook High School.
Lou is survived by his loving son Robert Lipari and his wife Cecilia and grand-daughters Gabrielle and Victoria Lipari. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Lynn Gyongyosi, his companion Gloria Simoldoni and all her family, and many nieces and nephews. Lou was pre-deceased by his beloved wife Lorraine, his daughter Robyn, his brothers Angelo and Philip Lipari, his sister Johanna Vassli, his brother-in-law Kenneth Gyongyosi and his sister-in-law Eleanor Gibbons.
Visiting and gathering hours at Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth Street Saddle Brook on Wednesday July 10 from 5-9pm. Funeral Mass at St. Philip the Apostle Church Saddle Brook on Thursday July 11 at 10:30am. Interment in George Washington Memorial Park Cemetery in Paramus.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be offered to Saddle Brook Volunteer Fire Department.