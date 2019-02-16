Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
R.C. Church of the Annunciation
50 West Midland Avenue
Paramus, NJ
View Map
Lucretia Paniscotti Obituary
Lucretia Paniscotti

Paramus - Lucretia (nee Cappelutti), 93, of Paramus, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019. Before retiring, Lucretia worked for Bergen Community College in Paramus as a Switchboard Operator. She was a parishioner of the RC Church of the Annunciation and a member of the Annunciation Seniors.

Cherished wife of the late Giacomo Paniscotti. Loving mother of Angela Paizis and her husband Jakob of Paramus. Devoted grandmother of Jakob James Paizis and Jacqueline Angela Paizis. Dear sister of Anna Mezzino and the late Mary Carabellese. Beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 am on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at R.C. Church of the Annunciation, 50 West Midland Avenue, Paramus. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery North Arlington.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Lucretia's memory may be made to Tomorrows Children's Fund, 30 Prospect Avenue, Hackensack, NJ, 07601.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
