A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-7100
Lucrezia Scirocco

Lucrezia Scirocco Obituary
Lucrezia Scirocco

Lucrezia Scirocco (nee) Ventura on November 3, 2019 of Englewood Cliffs, NJ, age 84.

Lucrezia was born on December 25, 1934 in Peschici, Italy. She was a fashion designer and owner operator of Cloak of Many Colors in New York City.

Beloved wife to the late Ernesto Scirocco. Devoted mother to Lorenzo Scirocco and Nicola Scirocco. Lucrezia is also survived by her best friend Yolanda Tamulewicz.

Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 9:00 AM thence to Epiphany R.C. Church in Cliffside Park, N.J.

where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:00 AM. Entombment to follow at Fairview Mausoleum in Fairview, N.J. The family will receive their friends Thursday 5-9 PM. www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com
