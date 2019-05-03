|
Lucy Berghorn
Woodland Park - Lucy Berghorn (nee Capizzi), 89, of Woodland Park, passed away on April 30, 2019. Lucy was born in Hawthorne, NJ on October 10, 1929 to the late Ernest and Johanna (Meidema) Capizzi. Most recently, Lucy worked in the cafeteria at Berkeley College in Woodland Park and previously worked at Romans for 20 years. She was a former member of the Ladies' Auxiliary of the American Legion Post #227 in Totowa. Lucy was the beloved wife of David Berghorn and the treasured mother of Diana Alfano-DeLuccia and her husband James, Carol Berghorn, Jacklyn Aquino and her husband Darren, the late Wanda and the late David Berghorn and his wife Marcela. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and her brother Thomas Capizzi. Visitation will be Sunday, May 5th from 3-7pm at Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Ave., Woodland Park. A funeral service will be offered on Monday at 11:00am at Santangelo Funeral Home followed by entombment at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to . More at www.santangelofuneral.com.