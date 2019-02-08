|
|
Lucy Buonarota
Westwood - Lucy Buonarota (née Monopoli), of Westwood (formerly of Dumont), died at her home surrounded by her loving family on February 7, 2019. Beloved wife of 68 years to Frank Buonarota. Devoted mother of Daniel Buonarota and his wife Josephine and Janet Rigoletto and her husband Mario. Cherished grandmother of Lynn, Tara and her husband Forrest, Nicholas and Nina, and great-grandmother of Kristopher. Predeceased by her sister, Jean Cushmeyer.
Lucy was born in Hoboken, NJ to Clara (née Comio) and Nicholas Monopoli, and devoted her life to raising her family. Lucy enjoyed spending time with her family, and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will forever be our Angel in Heaven.
Funeral Mass Monday, Feb. 11th, 11 AM, St. Mary's R.C. Church, Dumont. Entombment Garden of Memories, Washington Township. Visiting Sunday, Feb. 10th, 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont.