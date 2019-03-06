Services
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
Clifton - Lucy C. Billage, 98, of Clifton, passed away on March 4, 2019. Born in Clifton, she was a lifelong resident. A parishioner of St. John Kanty RC Church, Clifton, Lucy was a member of the Golden Circle as well as Loaves & Fishes. Before retiring in 1985, Lucy was a Technician for Singer-Kearfott in Little Falls, where she worked for 25 years.

Devoted wife for 70 years of the late Edward, who passed away in 2015. Beloved mother of Gail Campo and her husband Robert of Lincoln Park, and Patricia McThomas and her husband Arthur of Barnegat. Loving grandmother of Arthur DeLotto and his wife Aileen. Dear sister of Dolores Vladyka of Clifton and Clare Derco of Hasbrouck Heights, and the late Josephine Patire, Margaret Patire and Joseph Macaluso.

Funeral Friday 10 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Interment, Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa. Visiting Thursday 5-8 PM. If desired, donations made to St. John Kanty RC Church, 49 Speer Ave., Clifton, NJ 07013, in memory of Lucy would be greatly appreciated. www.ShookFH.com
