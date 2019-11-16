|
Lucy C. Borkowski
Secaucus - Lucy C. Borkowski (nee Korycinski) 93, passed away on Thursday November 14th at Hudson Hills Nursing Home in North Bergen, NJ.
Lucy was born on September 28th 1926 in Jersey City, NJ to the late Stanley and Emily Korycinski.
Lucy was pre-deceased by her loving husband Julius, and is survived by her daughter Barbara and her husband Joseph Barba, two grandsons Christopher Barba and Joseph Barba and his wife Jennifer, also two special great grandchildren Grace and James, whom she adored.
As a longtime resident since 1954 of Secaucus, Lucy was very involved in the community. She was a past President of the Secaucus Public Library, volunteered for over 25 years at the Meadowlands Hospital, a member of the Rosary Society and held offices in the Golden Age Club. She worked for the Town of Secaucus until her retirement.
Lucy was a devoted parishioner of the Immaculate Conception Church.
She loved to watch sports that included her grandsons and was a Yankee and Giant fan. An avid reader who enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, crocheting and clipping coupons to send to friends and family.
Visitation will be held on Monday November 18th from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm Mack Memorial Home 1245 Paterson Plank Road, Secaucus, NJ 07094. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday November 19th, at 9:30am Immaculate Conception Church in Secaucus. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington, NJ.
In lieu of Flowers donations may be made in Lucy's name to the Alzheimer's Foundation.