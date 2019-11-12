|
Lucy Dabagian
Fair Lawn - Lucy (Barmakian) Dabagian, age 93, of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Born and raised in East Orange, NJ, she resided in Fair Lawn for 64 years. An accomplished musician who began studying music at the age of six, Lucy attended The Juilliard School and was a church organist since the age of 15 being deeply inspired by Armenian liturgical music. A faithful and active member of St. Leon Armenian Church in Fair Lawn, she served as the organist and accompanist for 35 years becoming the organist emeritus in 1975 and continuing to play at various occasions until the age of 83. She was also a 69-year member of the St. Leon Women's Guild, serving as chairwoman for several terms. With her life deeply rooted in the Armenian faith, she was the first chairwoman of the Women's Guild Central Council at the Diocese of New York as well as being the chairwoman and committee member of various functions for the Armenian Council, Armenian General Benevolent Union and St. Leon. Proud of her Armenian heritage, Lucy enjoyed preparing Armenian foods and entertaining.
Beloved wife of the late George Dabagian. Loving and devoted mother of Rick Dabagian and wife Chris, Donna Philibosian and husband Alan and Linda Silverstein and husband Charlie. Cherished grandmother of Rich, Rick, Christina, Matthew, Michael and Kim. Adored great-grandmother of Samantha, Ryan and Luke. Dear sister of the late Dorothy Boyajian and Arax Barmakian.
The family will receive relatives and friends Thursday, November 14, 2019, 4-8 pm at St. Leon Armenian Church, 12-61 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410. A funeral service is planned for Friday, November 15, 2019, 10 am at the church. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Lucy to St. Leon Armenian Church would be appreciated.