|
|
Lucy Dell'Aquila
Fort Lee - Dell'Aquila, Lucy nee: DiSalvo, age 78, of Fort Lee, on August 15, 2019. She was born in New York City and was the Co-Owner of D&A Textiles, Fairview, NJ. Beloved wife of the late Vito Dell'Aquila. Devoted mother of Mary Grace Dell'Aquila, Anthony Dell'Aquila, Victor Dell'Aquila and his wife Ziana, Mitchell Dell'Aquila and his wife Ady, and Perry Dell'Aquila. Cherished grandmother of Antonio, Michael, Victoria, Alexander, Lucy, Robert, Daniel and Stefano. Loving sister of Carmella D'Auria, Rose Garuglia and Demitris Battaglia. All are asked to Assemble Monday for the celebration of her funeral mass in St. Nicholas R.C. Church at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Nicholas R.C Church. For condolences, directions, or information call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com