Ramsey - Lucy Hale, age 95 of Ramsey, died Saturday, April 4, 2020. She was born in Hoboken, the ninth child of Antonio and Michelina Di Monte, by whom she is predeceased along with her eight siblings. Lucy resided in Forked River for 35 years before moving to Ramsey in 2018. For many years, Lucy owned and operated Hale's Dance Studio in Cliffside Park. Later working in the entertainment field as a singer, dancer and actress. In addition to her parents and siblings, she was predeceased by her loving husband, Howard R. Hale, Sr., her son, Howard R. Hale, Jr. and her grandson, Michael Joseph Rosenberg. Lucy is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Rosenberg of Washingtonville, NY and a son, Robert Hale of Ocala, FL. Lucy is also survived by five grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. Currently all Funeral Services for Lucy will be private. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Lucy's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481.