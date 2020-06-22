Lucy M. (Lombardo) Failla
1930 - 2020
Brick - Lucy M. (Lombardo) Failla, age 90 of Brick, NJ passed away on June 19, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born in Newark, NJ and lived in Bellville, NJ prior to moving to Brick in 2015. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother; taking care of her family was Lucy's whole life. She was predeceased by her siblings, Cre Lombardo, Gerald Lombardo, Michael Lombardo, Bea Perrone, Emily Fresalone and Jean Lansing. Surviving Lucy are her husband, Joseph L. Failla; son, Louis M. Failla; daughter, Patricia Kondreck; her grandchildren, Jack Kondreck, Michelle Kondreck, Joseph E. Failla and Michael Failla. A viewing for Lucy will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 1 pm to 4 pm at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Road Brick, NJ 08723. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday, 11 am at the Church of the Visitation, Brick followed by an entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Lucy's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To send condolences to the family please visit: www.weatherheadyoung.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Viewing
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
JUN
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
the Church of the Visitation
Funeral services provided by
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
(732) 920-1811
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss. She was such a sweetheart.
Craig & Rita Gonzalez
Friend
June 21, 2020
To Lou and family,

i am so sorry for your loss !!!! she was a amazing woman full of lif who loved her children and her grandchildren!!!!


steven aronoff and family
steven aronoff
Friend
