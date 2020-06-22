Lucy M. (Lombardo) Failla
Brick - Lucy M. (Lombardo) Failla, age 90 of Brick, NJ passed away on June 19, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born in Newark, NJ and lived in Bellville, NJ prior to moving to Brick in 2015. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother; taking care of her family was Lucy's whole life. She was predeceased by her siblings, Cre Lombardo, Gerald Lombardo, Michael Lombardo, Bea Perrone, Emily Fresalone and Jean Lansing. Surviving Lucy are her husband, Joseph L. Failla; son, Louis M. Failla; daughter, Patricia Kondreck; her grandchildren, Jack Kondreck, Michelle Kondreck, Joseph E. Failla and Michael Failla. A viewing for Lucy will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 1 pm to 4 pm at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Road Brick, NJ 08723. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday, 11 am at the Church of the Visitation, Brick followed by an entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Lucy's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To send condolences to the family please visit: www.weatherheadyoung.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.