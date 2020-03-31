|
|
Sarappo, Lucy (nee Veloce), age 98 of Glen Rock on Monday, March 30, 2020. Born in Paterson, Lucy had resided in Glen Rock since the early 1970's. A home maker, Lucy was a devoted parishioner of St. Anthony's R.C. Church in Hawthorne. Lucy Sarappo was the beloved wife of the late Louis Sarappo, Sr. (2001). Loving mother of Louis Sarappo, Jr. and his wife Arlene of Ridgewood, and the late Gerald Sarappo. Dear grandmother of Alex Sarappo of Chicago, IL. Sister of the late Frank Veloce. All funeral services will be private. (www.browningforshay.com) Donations in Lucy's memory should be sent to Christian Health Care Center (and dedicated to the Employee Fund), 301 Sicomac Ave., Wyckoff, NJ 07481.