Services
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
(201) 327-0030
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary R.C. Church
Mahwah, NJ
View Map
Lucyna Sulikowski Obituary
Lucyna Sulikowski

Mahwah - Lucyna Sulikowski, 81, of Mahwah, NJ died at the age of 81 on February 14, 2020. Lucyna is survived by her husband John and her three children: Eric, Fabian and Lydia, and her granddaughter Nicole. Lucyna was a devoted wife and mother. She was a devout Catholic, longtime member of the IHM Church in Mahwah and Rosary Society. She will be missed, but not forgotten. Visitation will be held on Tuesday (TODAY) from 5-8 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 10 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary R.C. Church in Mahwah. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanem burghsneider.com.
