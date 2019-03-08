Services
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's R.C. Church
Paterson, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Luigi D'Amelio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luigi "Louis" D'Amelio

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Luigi "Louis" D'Amelio Obituary
Luigi "Louis" D'Amelio

Wayne - D'Amelio, Luigi "Louis" age 81 of Wayne at rest in Oakland on March 6, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Theresa (nee Lopane) D'Amelio (2005). Loving husband of Cecilia (nee Falange) D'Amelio. Loving father of Lisa Rizzo and her husband Michael, Theresa D'Amelio, Peter D'Amelio and his wife Tricia and Louis D'Amelio, Jr. Dear grandfather of Nicolette, Christina and Sofia. Brother of Pasquale D'Amelio, Josephine Gibilisco, Gina Ingenito, Benny D'Amelio, Cathy Villopoto, and the late Michele, Antonio, Angelo, Caterina, Nunzio, Vincent and Vito D'Amelio. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Born in Sala Consilina, Prov. di Salerno, Italy, he came to the United States in 1958 and resided in Paterson before moving to Wayne. He owned his own landscape design company for many years before retiring. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd,

Totowa, on Monday at 9:30 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. Mary's R.C. Church, Paterson at 10:00 AM. Entombment at

Laurel Grove Mausoleum, Totowa. Friends may visit Sunday 4:00 - 8:00

PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , 1 Union Street, Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691 would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now