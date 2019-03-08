|
Luigi "Louis" D'Amelio
Wayne - D'Amelio, Luigi "Louis" age 81 of Wayne at rest in Oakland on March 6, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Theresa (nee Lopane) D'Amelio (2005). Loving husband of Cecilia (nee Falange) D'Amelio. Loving father of Lisa Rizzo and her husband Michael, Theresa D'Amelio, Peter D'Amelio and his wife Tricia and Louis D'Amelio, Jr. Dear grandfather of Nicolette, Christina and Sofia. Brother of Pasquale D'Amelio, Josephine Gibilisco, Gina Ingenito, Benny D'Amelio, Cathy Villopoto, and the late Michele, Antonio, Angelo, Caterina, Nunzio, Vincent and Vito D'Amelio. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Born in Sala Consilina, Prov. di Salerno, Italy, he came to the United States in 1958 and resided in Paterson before moving to Wayne. He owned his own landscape design company for many years before retiring. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd,
Totowa, on Monday at 9:30 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. Mary's R.C. Church, Paterson at 10:00 AM. Entombment at
Laurel Grove Mausoleum, Totowa. Friends may visit Sunday 4:00 - 8:00
PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , 1 Union Street, Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691 would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.