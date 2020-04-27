Services
Luigi "Louis" Palazzo


1931 - 2020
Luigi "Louis" Palazzo Obituary
Luigi "Louis" Palazzo, 89, of North Haledon, passed away peacefully at home on April 27, 2020. Luigi was born in Gela, Sicily, Italy on February 6, 1931 to the late Giuseppe and Nunziata (Nastasi) Palazzo. He served in the Italian Navy before immigrating to the United States. Before retiring, Luigi was the owner and operator of Emperors Palace Unisex Hair Salon and the latter Louis Palazzo Barber Shop both located in Clifton, NJ for more than 50 years. He was also member and former president of the Master Barber's Association. Louis was a devoted parishioner of St. Paul's Church in Prospect Park and a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Roma Club and the Italian Circle. Luigi was the beloved husband of Carmela (Caravelli) Palazzo for 59 years and the cherished father of Joe Palazzo and his wife Sue, Lou Palazzo and his wife Marina and Dan Palazzo and his wife Lisa, and he was the treasured grandfather of Joseph, Daniel, Juliana, Mia, Nicolette and Dante. He was the dear brother of Giuseppina Palazzo (Barchini), Salvatore Palazzo, Manuela Palazzo (Domicoli), Alessandro Palazzo, Tina Palazzo (Grasso) and Congetta Palazzo (Placente) and was predeceased by Liborio Palazzo, Gina Palazzo (Corallo), Rosaria Palazzo (Limonda), and Marco Palazzo. Louis is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, brother & sisters-in-laws and extended family. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic, all services are private at this time. Louis will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Paterson. Memorial donations may be sent to . More at www.santangelofuneral.com
