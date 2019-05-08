|
Luigi Rinaldo Anselmo Mancini
Cliffside Park - Luigi Rinaldo Anselmo Mancini on May 4, 2019 of Cliffside Park, N.J., age 81.
Luigi was born on May 4, 1938 in Caserta, Italy and had worked as Head Custodian for the Cliffside Park Board of Education.
Beloved husband of 59 years to Maria (nee) Piro. Devoted father to Antonio and his wife Elizabeth, Benedetto and his wife Carol and Emilio and his wife Joann. Cherished grandfather to Antonio, Eric, Christopher, Benedetto, Francis, Claire and Luigi. Dear brother to Ana Marie Ferri and the late Pietro Mancini.
Luigi is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 9:00am thence to Epiphany R.C. Church in Cliffside Park, N.J., where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:00am. Entombment to follow at St. Mary's Mausoleum in Saddle Brook, N.J. The family will receive their friends Thursday 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly request donations to be made in Luigi's memory to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 stjude.org.
