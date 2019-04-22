|
Luigi Russo
Hawthorne - Russo, Luigi, age 83 of Hawthorne, on Friday, April 19, 2019. Born in Licosa, S. Marco di Castellebate, Salerno, Italy, Luigi came to the U.S in 1962, and had resided in Hawthorne since 1979. A former textile worker with Rainbow Dye and Finishing in Fair Lawn, Luigi was a parishioner at St. Anthony's R.C. Church in Hawthorne. Luigi will always be remembered for his love of cooking, gardening, italian soccer and most of all, he will be remembered for his love of family. Luigi Russo was the beloved husband of the late Olga (nee Passaro) Russo (1992). Loving father of Francesco Russo, and Antonia Russo, both of Hawthorne. Dear brother of Delfina Montone and her late husband Vincenzo of Hawthorne, Lucia Bonito of Italy, and the late Giuseppina Pascale, Angelina Cipullo, and Giovina Russo. Luigi is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral will be departing at 9:00am on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne for a 9:30am funeral mass at St. Anthony's R.C. Church, Hawthorne. Entombment will follow at the Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Paterson. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Tuesday, from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. (www.browningforshay.com)