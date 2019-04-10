|
|
Luis F. Camacho
Little Falls - Luis F. Camacho, 59, of Little Falls, passed away unexpectedly on April 8, 2019. Luis was born on May 31, 1959 in Lima, Peru to his beloved parents Felipe and Julia Camacho. Luis retired as a Lieutenant after serving 20 years with the Passaic County Sheriff's Department. He was a devoted Mets and Giants fan and also enjoyed spending time in Atlantic City with his wife of 32 years, Robin (Hines) Camacho and his cherished dog, Poncho. He was the adored father of Krysten and Luis Camacho, Jr., the dear brother of Maria Franck and her husband Mark and Gabriel Camacho and uncle to Phillip Franck and his wife Katy, Joseph Franck and his wife Ashley, Jennifer Brooks and her husband Ray and Jonathan Frank as well as their children. He is also survived by many cousins and close friends who will miss him dearly. Visitation will be Thursday from 2-4 & 7-9pm at Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Ave., Woodland Park, NJ. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations for Luis may be sent to PBA Local #197, 11 Marshall St., Paterson, NJ 07506. More at www.santangelofuneral.com