Luis M. Duarte
Garfield - age 68, died on August 24, 2020. Born and raised in Cervaes, Portugal for 25 years he emigrated to Garfield 43 years ago. Luis was a chemical operator 11 years for Napp Chemicals in Lodi retiring in 1990, he was a parishioner of Mt. Virgin Church in Garfield, and a member of the Portugese Club in Lodi. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Maria (nee Oliveira), two children, Gilberto Duarte and Aida Signorile and husband Vincent, two adored grandchildren, Vanessa and Alexis, and six siblings, Casimira Sousa, Amelia Silva, Eugenia Duarte, Julia Freitas, Manuel Duarte, and Sameiro Pereira. Visiting Sunday 2 to 6 pm. The funeral is Monday, August 31, 2020, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 8am followed by a 9am mass at Our Lady of Mount Virgin RC Church, Garfield. Entombment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. The Duarte family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com