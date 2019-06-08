|
Luke Daly
Hillsdale - Daly, Luke, 88 of Hillsdale, NJ, passed on May 30th, following a short illness. He was adored by his children and grandchildren, and loved by Mary, his wife of 58 years. Luke emigrated from Ballyjamesduff, Cavan in Ireland in 1958. Not long after, he met Mary Leyden, his future wife, at a dance at City Center in Manhattan. Together with Mary he built a wonderful life. Their hard work allowed them to move to Hillsdale in 1973, where they raised their family and joined the St. John the Baptist parish. Luke was a gentle and kind man with a love for singing, dancing, jokes and apple pie. In addition to his wife, Mary, he is survived by sisters Anne White and Breda Quinn and by his children, Maura, Eileen Herzberger and her husband Rick, Luke and his wife Veda Maniquis and Brian and his wife Olga Moncloa; and seven grandchildren Will, Kate, Isabel, Kyra, Logan, Gillian and Conor. Services held privately. Please share fond memories and condolences at: Becker-Funeralhome.com