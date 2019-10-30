|
Lula Starling
Teaneck - Lula Starling, 97, of Teaneck, NJ, entered into rest on Friday October 18, 2019. Lula was born on Febuary 17, 1922 in Roanoke, Va. She was retired from Englewood Hospital after working for many years as a Diet Supervisor. She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, and traveling. Lula is survived by her loving three children Yvonne Browne, Carol Ann Rudolph, and Galen Starling. Also surviving her nieces and nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and a host of beloved cousins, and friends. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday November 9th, 2019 at Bethany Presbyterian Church, 62 West Palisades Ave, Englewood, NJ. Service will start at 11:00AM.