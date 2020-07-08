Lunie Pearl KendrickPassaic - Lunie Pearl Kendrick, "Luna Pearl" "Mrs. K", age 96, formerly of Passaic, NJ, departed this life on June 21, 2020. She was the owner of Kendrick's Restaurant on Central Avenue in Passaic, NJ, where she served the community of Passaic County, with mouth watering soul food, and her world famous chicken & biscuits for 10 years. Lunie then joined Becton Dickerson Medical of Rutherford, NJ, where she excelled in her career for 22 years before retiring. She was predeceased by her Husband Sim (Pete) Kendrick, daughter Mary Elizabeth Kendrick and Son Allen Kendrick. She leaves to cherish precious memories to her daughters; Jeanetta Malone, Romenia Chamers, and Linda Barker