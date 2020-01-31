|
Lurana Mary Nawyn
Wayne - Lurana Mary Nawyn, 91, of Wayne, passed away on January 28, 2020. Born in Cold Spring, NY, she lived in Haledon most of her life before moving to Wayne. Beloved mother of Peter and his wife Linda of Clifton, Jack and his wife Ayn of PA, Lori Kundert of MO, Vernon of Hawthorne, and the late Patty, Nancy, Beverly and Glenn. Loving grandmother of Tina Nawyn and her fiance Richard Infantis, Chris and Kim Wah, Tamara and Herbert Kiebler, Heather Redling, Ashley Melendez, Shannon, Jennifer, Kelly and Shawn, and all of her beloved great grandchildren. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Compassionate Cremation Services, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. www.CompassionateNJ.com