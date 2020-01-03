Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis RC Church,
Ridgefield Park, NJ
Ridgefield Park - Hicks, Luther "Fred" age 81 of Ridgefield Park passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. He was a systems analyst for Sea Land Services Inc. in Elizabeth and retired in 2000 after a 35 year career. His true life's work and love was his family. Beloved husband to Lucille (nee Stuparich). Devoted father to Linda Cannilla and her husband Tony, Steven Hicks, Michelle Blanco and her husband Darren and Richard Hicks and his wife Julie. Loving Nonno to Christina, Kay, Sara, Ashley and Kayla. Dear brother to Roberta and Tony Ruggieri, Calvin and Cathy Groves, Sal Realmuto, Myriam Piccardo and Antonio Stuparich and the late Jean and John Ruggiero, Richard and Ingrid Hicks, Robert Hicks and Jeanette Realmuto. Uncle to many nieces and nephews and a great friend and neighbor. Visitation at Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main Street, Ridgefield Park on Sunday from 3-7PM. The Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Francis RC Church, Ridgefield Park on Monday at 10AM with inurnment to follow at Madonna Cemetery and Mausoleum, Fort Lee. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105 or St. Francis Food Pantry 114 Mt. Vernon St. Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660 in his memory. Vorheesingwersen.com
