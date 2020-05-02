Luz (Lucy) Goyco
PATERSON - Luz (Lucy) Goyco, died April 24, 2020, she was 74.
Born in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, to the late Salvador Nenadich and Marcelina (Torres) Nenadich, the family moved to the mainland and lived in New York before settling in Paterson.
There she met the love of her life, the late Jose E. Goyco. They went on to marry and share a life of ups and downs and love and laughter for over 57 years before his death in 2016.
Early on in life, Lucy, as she was known to all, worked at Daughters of Miriam, Clifton, and Nabisco brand foods, Fairlawn, before giving it all up to become a homemaker extraordinaire.
She earned a Master's degree from the school of life and she would go on the share her gift and knowledge with the world. She was the keeper of secrets, the go to person, your trusted confidant and most ardent supporter.
Lucy was an avid decorator and could be found decorating or sketching ideas. Always creating something for any occasion and was often the go to person for any Party favor or centerpiece idea. She had a passion for marathon Scrabble and Triominos sessions, was a huge fan of "Survivor" the reality show and loved attending Tricky Trays, dance recitals and any celebration with family.
She had the biggest love for her family, especially her nieces and nephews and gave of herself unselfishly to all she knew and loved. Her greatest joy was being a mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Lucy is survived by her best friend of 11 years, Gabriella Lopez. Beloved mother of Denise Lopez and her husband Henry of Wallington, Irma Goyco of Waterbury, CT, Heather Goyco of Little Falls, Jose of Brooklyn, NY, Jason of Paterson and Stephen of CA. Dear sister of Ana Vargas and her husband Luis of Paterson, Jose Nenadich and his wife Elisa of Clifton and the late Carmen Gonzalez who passed away in 2016. Sister-in-law of Luis Gonzalez of FL. She is survived by a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and adoptive daughters.
Services are private with a memorial planned for a later date before the interment of her ashes next to the love of her life in Anasco, Puerto Rico. www.CompassionateNJ.com
