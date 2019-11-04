|
|
Lydia Bulaon
Long Pond, PA - Bulaon, Lydia (Alamillo) age 72 of Long Pond, PA. on Thursday October 31, 2019. She was born in Manila, Philippines and lived in Englewood before moving to Long Pond, PA., twenty years ago. She was a registered nurse and worked at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital, Bronx, N.Y. Beloved mother of Michael Bulaon and, his wife Gina of Haskell, Michelle Bulaon of North Carolina, and the late Christina Bulaon. Loving sister of Paulino Alamillo of Oregon, Ricardo C. Alamillo and Teresita C. Pursifull both of CA. Dear grandmother of Jocelyn, Michaella and Rachael. Visitation at the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell on Friday from 4-8pm with a 7:30pm service at the funeral home. Family and Friends will meet on Saturday 10:30am for a burial at St. Raymond's Cemetery 2600 Lafayette Avenue, Bronx, N.Y. 10465 (718-792-1133).